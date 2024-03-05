Settled status is a prerequisite for voting in Bulgaria at the forthcoming European Parliament elections on June 9. Only citizens who have "resided in the Republic of Bulgaria or in another European Union member state in the last three months" are eligible to vote, the Central Election Commission informed on Tuesday.

This means that Bulgarian citizens must have a permanent and present address in Bulgaria or a permanent address in Bulgaria and a present address in another EU Member State.

Citizens of another EU Member State will be able to vote in Bulgaria if they have a residential address on the territory of Bulgaria or another EU Member State.