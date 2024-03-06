Bulgarian MPs unanimously voted for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov with 216 votes "for". He submitted the government's resignation to the National Assembly's office on Tuesday.

After the vote, President Rumen Radev should hold consultations with all parliamentary parties and hand over a mandate to the largest political force in the present Parliament - GERB-SDS.

GERB put on the table a governance agreement between GERB-SDS and PP-DB until the end of the mandate of this National Assembly. PP-DB declared their readiness for negotiations.