We want to see Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen as soon as possible, said European People's Party President Manfred Weber at a press conference at the opening of the EPP Congress in Bucharest today.

Responding to a journalist's question about Austrian conservatives who said this morning that they would not support the congress's election manifesto parrtly because of concerns about Schengen, Manfred Weber said, as quoted by BTA: "We are clearly facing an Austrian challenge here, and we need to convince all the Austrian parties that Bulgaria and Romania should join Schengen".

On 31 March, the two Balkan countries joined Schengen by air and sea, but they hope to join by land soon.