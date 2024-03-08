Bulgaria is gearing up to nominate Kristalina Georgieva for a second term as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Dimitar Radev.

Radev expressed widespread support among IMF member countries for Georgieva's reappointment, citing her strong leadership and effective management of the institution's initiatives. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's endorsement of Georgieva further solidifies her standing as a preferred candidate for a second term.

In a telephone conversation between Radev and Georgieva, the possibility of her nomination for a second term was discussed, with Georgieva expressing her willingness to continue serving as the IMF's managing director, contingent upon the support of IMF members. Radev affirmed that the Bulgarian authorities are actively engaging with European partners to align on a common vision for Georgieva's nomination in accordance with the IMF's selection process.