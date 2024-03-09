Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for an assault committed by several young men against Pakistani students with British citizenship in th center of Sofia, said the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Friday on Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia. Two people suffered minor injuries. The motive for the attack is unclear.

Earlier yesterday, a video appeared on social media showing a group of foreign youths attacking two boys and a girl again on Vitosha Boulevard.

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior was also alerted of a fight between refugees in the refugee center in Ovcha Kupel residential district. One person was slightly injured.