Bulgaria’s military Tuesday carried out a controlled explosion of a naval mine spotted some 250 metres off the country's Black Sea coast, the Defence Ministry’s press centre said. The actions were taken by a Struma minehunter team on the instructions of the Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov.

The Ministry said that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre had received an alert about a naval mine off Kabakum Beach near the Black Sea city of Varna earlier in the day.

A Navy ship arrived on the scene, and the area was sealed off. According to the military experts on the spot, the naval mine was of the YaM anchor type.

Later, the Tourism Ministry said that a team of the ministry is surveying the region after the disposal.

The team has established that no damages were caused to the coastline.