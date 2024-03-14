Statements of condolences poured in from politicians after news came of the passing of Bulgarian Patriarch and Sofia Metropolitan Neophyte late on Wednesday.

The Patriarch was 79. He died in hospital of multiorgan failure after a long illness, said his office.

"Bulgaria has lost its spiritual father," GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook. "He led the Bulgarian Orthodox Church with gentleness, patience and wisdom. A true and worthy priest, a good man and a pious Bulgarian has gone!"

Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria co leader Kiril Petkov wrote on Facebook: "His Holiness was among the few unifying spiritual figures. Bulgaria has lost one of the few who sought unity, not disunity."

Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova wrote in a Facebook post: "He was an extraordinary spiritual person. From his eyes radiated kindness and nobility. He was a unifier and a pillar. May he rest in peace!"

Movement for Rights and Freedoms co-leader Delyan Peevski said, as quoted in a Facebook post by his party: "We deeply mourn the loss of His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte. His kindness and his calls for humanity will not be forgotten by the laity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to all Christians."

Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov wrote on Facebook: "We bow down to the memory of one of the pillars of our Orthodox faith."