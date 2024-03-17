On Monday minimum temperatures in Bulgaria will be between 2 and 7°C, 4°C in Sofia. During the day there will be variable cloudiness with sunny spells in the afternoon. In the mountains there may be light rain showers and strong north-westerly winds. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 and 20°C, 20°C in the capital.

Sunny weather is expected along the Black Sea coast. Air temperatures will reach 11°C in the north and 17-18°C in the south. The water temperature will be 8-9°C. The sea swell will be 1-2.

There will be variable clouds over the mountains, increasing in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 10°C at 1,200 m and 2°C at 2,000 m.

On Tuesday, rain will fall from the west, with snow in the mountains above 1,000 m. Showers will be heavy in southern Bulgaria. Temperatures will drop.