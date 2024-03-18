The Prime Minister-designate of GERB-UDF, Mariya Gabriel, accepted an exploratory mandate she was handed by President Rumen Radev Monday to form a government.

This step follows the March 6 resignation of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and his government backed by GERB-UDF and Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), meant to open the door to a government rotation as agreed nine months ago.

Gabriel accepted the mandate after difficult negotiations that lasted until the last moment after coming to a point on Sunday when they were nearing a failure. She said that she accepts the mandate with responsibility, as Bulgaria needs "stability built on clear principles, transparency, shared responsibility and on a level playing field of those who should be responsible for Bulgaria".

Gabriel told the President that she needs to share information with him. The talks then continued behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Gabriel told reporters that the situation needs to be resolved as soon as possible. "I hope we will finalize the agreement within the next 24 hours. We have no differences about the priorities of the country," she said.

The meeting was also attended by outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, CC-DB co-chair Kiril Petkov, as well as GERB-UDF party members Raya Nazaryan, Temenuzhka Petkova and Denitsa Sacheva.

Later in the day, GERB's negotiating team, led by Mariya Gabriel, accepted CC-DB's proposal for another 24 hours for negotiations. "We state categorically that negotiations with CC-DB will completed by noon on Tuesday and Prime Minister-designate will meet with President Rumen with the final decision.