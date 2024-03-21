GERB-UDF Deputy Floor Leader Denitsa Sacheva and part of the party's negotiating team told NOVA on Thursday that Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) have been trying to sabotage the rotation of prime ministers from the very beginning and lead Bulgaria to another crisis, destroying the little existing balance.

According to Sacheva, GERB has so far had constructive attitude on all topics and issues. She also said that her party will not negotiate with CC-DB when they receive the second government formation mandate. "It is absurd to talk about any government in which Assen Vassilev participates," she added. Sacheva said that the position of GERB-UDF is to work for a government with the first mandate and Prime Minister-designate Mariya Gabriel.

Sacheva said that CC-DB should get in touch with Gabriel and find a way to continue negotiations, because GERB-UDF does not have another designate for prime minister, despite Gabriel.