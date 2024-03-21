"The EPP family firmly stands behind [Bulgaria's Prime Minister-designate] Mariya Gabriel against the unjustified attacks," European People's Party President Manfred Weber said as quoted on the Facebook page of the GERB Party on Thursday.

Weber referred to the behaviour of leaders of Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria as "worrisome". "In the interest of all Bulgarians, responsibility and respect of agreement should prevail. All pro-European forces in the EU and Bulgaria should support this call," Weber also said as quoted by GERB.