Thursday did not produce a solution to the crisis caused by the rift between GERB-UDF and Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), until recently the two power-sharing partners in Bulgaria’s government. CC-DB asked GERB to offer an exit from the crisis “they have created” and said that a government with Mariya Gabriel at the helm was unlikely, but GERB took a firm stance in support of Gabriel, who is their prime minister-designate, saying they expect “a political apology” for what they see as insults against her.