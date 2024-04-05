Interior Ministry Secretary General, Chief Commissioner Zhivko Kotsev, has tendered his resignation, the Interior Ministry reported here on Thursday.

The Council of Ministers is to approve Kotsev’s resignation and then the President is to issue a decree dismissing him from his position.

Zhivko Kotsev was born on October 9, 1971 in Sofia. He holds a bachelor's degree in Crime Prevention and Public Order Protection from the Academy of the Interior Ministry, as well as a master's degree in Law from the St Cyril and St Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo. His career in the Interior Ministry began in 1991. Kotsev has 11 years of professional experience in management positions in the Interior Ministry.