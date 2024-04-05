President Rumen Radev will hold consultations with the parliamentary parties represented at the 49th National Assembly on April 5, his press secretariat said.

Caretaker Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Glavchev will also participate in the consultations. The meetings are in compliance with article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution. According to this text, the President, after consulting the parliamentary groups and on the proposal of the candidate for caretaker Prime Minister, appoints a caretaker government and schedules new elections within two months.

On March 30, the President tasked Dimitar Glavchev to propose the composition of a caretaker government. This mandate should be fulfilled within seven days, the head of State said, adding that he will neither directly nor indirectly participate in the formation of a government.