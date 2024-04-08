The European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, said it is in the EU's interest to see enlargement taking place soon. He addressed the EU Meets the Balkans forum in Sofia on Monday.

Varhelyi said the geopolitical context had changed in the last few years. In addition to Russia's war in Ukraine, there is another conflict nearby, as well as the COVID crisis. Countries close to the EU borders are more impacted by these crises, he said.

Varhelyi said enlargement policy is about clear geopolitical investments. The EU's neighbours are its long-term partners for peace and prosperity - this is how they see their membership, but it is also how the EU should see the role of enlargement.

The necessary reforms should be implemented together to speed up the accession process of each country, the Enlargement Commissioner said. He also stressed the importance for each country to honour its commitments.

The present European Commission started its term with three candidate countries and now there are nine of them. Three countries were given the green light for opening of accession talks. Now there is a clear agenda to accelerate real integration. This means bridging the economic gap, the Commissioner said. The next European Commission should welcome new EU members, he added.

Montenegro has already reached the final stage, which means the closure of the negotiating chapters; the country's new government is meeting its commitments, Varhelyi said. The first cluster of negotiating chapters is expected to open for Albania. As to Serbia, accession negotiations should continue, he commented.

The EU Meets the Balkans forum is organized by the European Liberal Forum, the ALDE Party and the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria, with support from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.