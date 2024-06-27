Bulgarian prosecutors and the FBI have worked together to uncover an embezzlement scheme involving Ruja Ignatova, acting Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov said. Ignatova will be tried in absentia. A procedure to confiscate her illegally acquired property is pending, Sarafov said. It was discussed that Bulgaria should receive additional assistance by increasing the FBI mission in the country with a federal agent.

US Ambassador to Sofia Kenneth Merten said that the US was announcing a new reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova. "She is wanted for her role in one of the world's most massive financial frauds. Two weeks after she was charged in October 2017, Ignatova fled Bulgaria for Greece. She has been in hiding ever since," Ambassador Merten recalled, stressing that she was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list in 2022.

