Снимка: Getty images
Актрисата сподели с феновете си от какво страда новороденото й дете
Мила Йовович разказа в Instagram за болестта на новородената си дъщеря Ошин. Холивудската актриса и модел сподели за първи път с феновете си от какво страда детето й, пише БГНЕС.
Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път (СНИМКИ)
From 2007 to 2020, it’s amazing to watch our little family grow. I’ve been looking through old pics of our two other births and thought it was interesting to see Paul and I then and now and also see our babies side by side on the day they were born. I learned a lot from my first delivery till now, mainly to touch up my make up right before hand so I look presentable for pictures!😂The first baby pic is Ever, then Dash and Osian is the last pic. They all look so much alike. Osian is definitely the most substantial with that round, full moon face! #evergaboanderson #dashielanderson #osianlarkelliot
Актрисата написа, че момичето е болно от много тежка жълтеница. Вече седмица тя и детенцето са в болница.
"Казаха ни, че колкото повече мляко яде, толкова по-бързо ще се възстанови", пише Йовович.
Актрисата обясни, че когато я кърми, Ошин много бързо заспива, затова я хранят допълнително с мляко от бутилка.
Мила Йовович очаква трето дете (СНИМКИ)
There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.🤞🏼
"Лошото е, че има малки драскотини по петите, където са й вземали кръв, за да я тестват за антитела. Сърцето ми се къса като се замисля за това”, пише звездата от „Заразно зло” и „Петият елемент”. Мила Йовович роди Ошин на 3 февруари. Момиченцето е третото дете на актрисата от брака й с режисьора Пол Андерсън.
Актрисата Джейми Лий Къртис: С баща ми се дрогирахме заедно
What an amazing Papa. To say I’m lucky to have this man in my life is an understatement. How sweet and caring he is, how helpful and present. Staying up all night to help with the baby, always asking before I do if he can get something for me. He’s been like this from the very beginning, kind and thoughtful and loving and just the most wonderful man to myself and our children. I say it often but can never say enough how lucky we are to have him in our lives. We love you Papa. With all our hearts. ❤️ #paulwsanderson #osianlarkelliot