Актрисата сподели с феновете си от какво страда новороденото й дете

Мила Йовович разказа в Instagram за болестта на новородената си дъщеря Ошин. Холивудската актриса и модел сподели за първи път с феновете си от какво страда детето й, пише БГНЕС.

Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път (СНИМКИ)

Актрисата написа, че момичето е болно от много тежка жълтеница. Вече седмица тя и детенцето са в болница.

"Казаха ни, че колкото повече мляко яде, толкова по-бързо ще се възстанови", пише Йовович.

Актрисата обясни, че когато я кърми, Ошин много бързо заспива, затова я хранят допълнително с мляко от бутилка.

Мила Йовович очаква трето дете (СНИМКИ)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.🤞🏼

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

"Лошото е, че има малки драскотини по петите, където са й вземали кръв, за да я тестват за антитела. Сърцето ми се къса като се замисля за това”, пише звездата от „Заразно зло” и „Петият елемент”. Мила Йовович роди Ошин на 3 февруари. Момиченцето е третото дете на актрисата от брака й с режисьора Пол Андерсън.

Актрисата Джейми Лий Къртис: С баща ми се дрогирахме заедно