Снимка: БГНЕС
Бебето е момиченце
Актрисата Мила Йовович роди третото си дете.
Бебето е момиченце. Това е третата дъщеря за актрисата и съпруга й Пол У.С. Андерсън, който е режисьор, ришат "Дейли мейл" и БТА.
Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It’s funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I’m actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️
Големите им дъщери са 12-годишната Евър и 4-годишната Дашиъл.
For those of you who don’t know me, I’m about to have our 3rd baby and I’m SO GRATEFUL for being pregnant again, especially at my age and I thank god everyday for blessing me, but Oh my lord am I ready to have this baby. 😂 2 weeks and change till we welcome our new little human and as every woman in history who has ever had a baby knows well, the last month is SO HARD! Ladies, what are some of your most uncomfortable memories from the last month before delivery? I mean, i seriously gotta relate to some mama’s for a second! I’m fully elephant ankles, back pain, hips hurt, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying because if the baby is a screamer like our eldest was, we won’t be seeing the back of our eyes for the next few years!😅 Tbh, bring it on because as long as I can stretch again and go to the gym again and just be able to simply put my socks on again without turning red from effort, I think I’ll be able to handle anything. The only positive is this awesome dress by @asos which i love and is so cool and comfy, but I’m wearing it so much because i only have a few nice maternity dresses! 2 weeks and change people. Let’s do this.✊🏼😎
В събота актрисата написа в социалната мрежа Инстаграм, че се готви на следващия ден да постъпи в болница за раждането.
Йовович обяви миналия август, че отново е бременна. В публикацията в Инстаграм тя сподели, че е загубила дете две години по-рано при аборт заради преждевременно раждане.
Happy New Year everyone!! Oh my goodness, getting a good family photo for New Years is like pulling teeth, by the time the kids stop moving and making faces and complaining and asking how much longer they have to do this and then moving and telling them I’ll make them stand for an hour if they don’t stay still🤦🏻♀️😡, but finally I got a few where everyone is mostly in focus😂 and smiling at the same time. But apart from the photo drama, the evening has been beautiful, spending time with my family and I have my god daughters with me as well, it’s always wonderful to hear children laughing and running around like crazy people. I hope you’re all having an amazing time tonight and I pray this year is healthy, happy and brings you all you desire! Sending so much love!!❤️❤️❤️ #happynewyear2020✨