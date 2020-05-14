Bulgaria’s First and Second Professional Football Leagues resume on June 5. The order was issued by the Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev.

Fans will not be allowed in the stadiums.

Bulgarian professional football teams to resume trainings

Until June 5 the professional teams are allowed to train outside. The trainings will be held in three stages. From May 15 to May 20 up to five players and two coaches are allowed to participate in the trainings. In the period May 21 – May 26 11 players and three coaches could join the trainings. At stage 3 (May 27 – June 4) whole teams will be allowed to train together.

Until May 21 Bulgarian Football Union must propose to the Health Minister specific anti-epidemic measures that will be followed during the matches.