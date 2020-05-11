Bulgaria’s Health Ministry approved the plan of the Football Union for resuming professional trainings according to the coronavirus restrictions.

Group trainings will start on May 15. Three days before that all players will be tested for COVID-19.

On a meeting on May 13 Health Minister Kiril Ananiev and Youth and Sports Minister Krasen Kralev will decide when the efbet League and the Second Professional Football League will return to action. It could happen either on June 5, or on June 12.

Ananiev and Kralev will discuss the coronavirus restrictions which must be followed during the matches.