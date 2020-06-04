Bulgaria’s coronavirus national task force suspends its daily briefings. That was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov who opened Thursday's Q&A session. The group of experts was formed exactly 100 days ago and will continue to operate until the end of the year.

From now on up-to-date information about new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, newly recovered patients and fatalities will be published every day on www.coronavirus.bg.



The head of the National operational headquarters for fight with coronavirus pandemic Major General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski thanked all Bulgarian citizens for their self-discipline and medics for their diligent work.