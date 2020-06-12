We are not planning to introduce restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic anymore. The virus is not that strong as in February or March, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov said on Friday.

COVID-19 Outbreak: Village of Izgrev is under lockdown

On June 15 we are to ease the measures even further. Our aim is to lift all restrictions by June 30, Premier Borissov said.

Only 5% of all Bulgarians produced antibodies against COVID-19 so far, but we don’t want to remain locked. There is a risk, we are on the edge, but we should get used to protecting ourselves.

This virus will not disappear soon, Boyko Borissov said. Any future vaccination will be voluntary, Premier Borissov said on occasion of the protests of COVID-19 anti-vaxxers.