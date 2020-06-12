93 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. 2,640 PCR tests were made icountrywide during this period, the Coronavirus Information Portal informs.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,086, of which 1,230 are active. 204 people are receiving treatment in hospitals. 15 Bulgarians with coronavirus infection are in intensive-care units.

An eighty-eight-year-old patient with underlying health conditions passed away in the past 24 hours. The total COVID-19 death toll rose to 168 people.

24 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,688 people were cured from the novel coronavirus until now.

Access to the village of Izgrev, Shumen district, has been restricted. Police checkpoints were set up at the entrance of the village due to the local outbreak of the infection. People are not allowed to leave the village without a good reason.