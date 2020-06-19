“Hospitals in Bulgaria have sufficient amounts of all medicaments applied in the western countries and in China to treat coronavirus patients,” said Prof. Kostadin Angelov, head of Alexandrovska hospital in Sofia.

In the words of Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev, no more than 18% of all beds in intensive care units are occupied, and their number can be doubled if needed.

Minister Ananiev pointed out that, at this time, the virus is spreading in clusters in Bulgaria. Kiril Ananiev gave as an example the Roma neighbourhood Iztok in Kyustendil, where two brothers who have returned from abroad caused the infection of 34 people.

