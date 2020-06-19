Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued a new order
Bulgaria lifts the 14-day mandatory quarantine for those arriving in the country from Belgium. The new measure comes into force starting June 20, an order of Health Minister Kiril Ananiev states.
Directors of the regional health inspections must lift the quarantine imposed on people who arrived in Bulgaria from Belgium in the period June 9 – June 19.
All state administration’s employees who have been on short business trips will not be quarantined.