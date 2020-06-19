The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in Bulgaria after 2104 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours is 132, official data from the information portal showed at midnight.

The new cases are 43 more than the previous day and this has been the biggest number of infected for 24 hours since the beginning of the epidemic.

289 of the patients are hospitalized and 13 patients are in intensive care units. The total number of people registered with coronavirus so far is 3674 people.

Six people died in the past 24 hours, as 5 of them had severe concomitant diseases. The total number of dead reached 190. During the past day 61 people recovered.