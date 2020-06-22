Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened a working meeting in the Council of Ministers with the National Operational Headquarters on the current situation with COVID-19. The spread of coronvavirus was discussed and it was reported that the situation was being monitored very closely and mass control starts over compliance with anti-epidemic measures.

PM Borissov once again pointed out that the COVID-19 danger was not over and that for the fight against the coronavirus to be successful the most important thing was observing physical distance, discipline and strict disinfection. As a precautionary measure from June 23, the obligatory wearing of protective masks in indoor public places, such as shops, is introduced.

The briefing after the meeting was held by the Health MInister Kiril Ananiev, the National Operational Headquarters and Sofia's mayor Yordanka Fandakova.