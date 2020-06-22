There were 33 new registered cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. This is 84 people less in comparison to the previous day, with just over 560 tests carried out.

The total number of registered infections so far has reached 3905 people and 2074 have recovered. 322 patients were hospitalized. 47 people recovered during the past 24 hours. The total number of patients with coronavirus who passed away since the beginning of the epidemic is 199, as no one passed away during the past 24 hours.

The regional crisis headquarters in Haskovo has called on all those who were in contact with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov during his stay in the city to undergo voluntary quarantine and notify the health authorities.