The European Commission announced that Bulgaria has requested the activation of the EU’s early warning mechanism ahead of the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19. The system will remain in place for the country until April 26, a Commission spokesperson said Tuesday.

“All available tools can be used during elections across the EU to ensure that citizens can make neutral and informed decisions,” the spokesperson noted. He added that the Commission has not yet been invited to a joint meeting with online platforms dedicated to Bulgaria’s elections and the need to prevent disinformation and potential foreign interference. According to him, such meetings are convened by individual member states at their own discretion.

The Commission can facilitate cooperation among EU countries for the exchange of data and expertise, including with civil society and fact-checkers, the spokesperson said. Additional support is also available in urgent situations, as well as the exchange of alerts through systems operated by the European External Action Service.

He also warned that online platforms could face investigations if they amplify disinformation or attempts to interfere in elections. “Elections are the responsibility of the member states. We do not interfere,” he added.

Earlier this week, caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski ordered the creation of a temporary coordination mechanism within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria to counter disinformation and hybrid threats ahead of the April 19 vote. The mechanism aims to strengthen information resilience amid expectations of intensified disinformation campaigns and manipulation of foreign policy narratives.

It will also involve cooperation with international partners, as well as EU and NATO structures.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева