Greek defense Minister Nikolaos Dendias is visiting Bulgaria due to the invitation of his bulgarian counterpart Atanas Zapryanov. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the commitment made by our southern neighbor to help protect our airspace. We recall that a bilateral agreement was signed for cross-border operations on the Sofia-Athens axis.

Dendias pointed out that Greece is delighted to cooperate with Bulgaria in the field of defense. In his words Athens has a duty to respond to Bulgaria's request for assistance in the face of the challenges arising from the war in the Middle East: "I am happy that a Patriot system and a pair of F-16s are protecting Bulgarian airspace from threats", greek minister said.

Earlier today he met Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov.

Редактор: Калина Петкова