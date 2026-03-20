The Working Group on Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has given Bulgaria the green light on its path to accession. This was announced by the Ministry of Justice.

At the last plenary session in Paris, where the country was represented by Acting Deputy Minister of Justice Andrey Georgiev, it was agreed that Bulgaria has satisfactorily implemented all key recommendations in the area of anti-corruption.

Редактор: Калина Петкова