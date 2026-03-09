Снимка: iStock
What do the data from specialized websites indicate
A slight increase in average fuel prices compared to March 8, according to the Fuelo website. For the most popular gasoline - A95, the difference between yesterday and today is 1 cent per liter. Diesel is 2 cents more expensive than yesterday.
For people who drive gas-powered cars, there is also a tendency toward higher prices - by 1 cent to 0.62 euros.
From the beginning of February to now
During February A95 gasoline jumped from €1.23 to €1.26. And in the last week alone the average price has jumped to €1.33.
The situation is worse for diesel. In February its’ price jumped from €1.26 per liter to €1.29. In the last week it has jumped to €1.41 - that is more than 10 cents per week.Редактор: Калина Петкова
