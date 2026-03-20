Official start of the election campaign for the April 19 parliamentary vote in Bulgaria. After the ballot numbers of parties and coalitions were announced on Thursday, the active phase of the campaign begins today.

A total of 14 parties, 10 coalitions and one independent candidate will take part in the elections.

Applications for voting abroad can be submitted until March 24, either via a standard form or electronically. Voters wishing to cast their ballot at a current address different from their permanent one must submit their applications by April 4.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева