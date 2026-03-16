Monthly inflation in Bulgaria stood at 0.4% in February - an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared with the preliminary flash estimates released last week, Deputy Chair of the National Statistical Institute of Bulgaria Svilеn Kolev said at a briefing of the Coordination Centre for the euro mechanism at the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria.

Annual inflation in February 2026 compared with February 2025 remained unchanged at 3.3%, Kolev added.

Regarding the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is used for comparisons across the European Union, monthly inflation in February was 0.2%, or 0.1 percentage points higher than the preliminary flash estimate.

On an annual basis, HICP inflation for February 2026 compared with February 2025 stood at 2.1%, slightly above the 2% indicated in the preliminary estimates.

“This level is close to the average values for the euro area,” Kolev said.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева