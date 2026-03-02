On Saturday evening, NOVA launched its last show of the new spring television season – "Turnkey Battles: Home2U vs. INclusive." According to official people metric data, the first episode of the media's latest reality format recorded an audience share of over 24% among the active-age population (18-59), thus leaving the competition behind once again. The recorded viewer attention data shows that on all 14 evenings of the new season, NOVA’s programs during peak viewing hours are the top choice on the airwaves.

The reported values for NOVA are on average more than twice as high as those of the second television station in the ranking.

The social media profiles of NOVA's primetime shows report high results, with their content generating millions of views, sparking active conversations and strong audience engagement.

Редактор: Райна Аврамова