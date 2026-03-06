Minister of defense Atanas Zapryanov held a telephone conversation with his greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. They discussed the situation in the Middle East and the risks to the region from the escalation of the military conflict. The two ministers expressed deep concern about the developments and stressed the need to immediately support efforts to achieve peace.

Zapryanov and Dendias also discussed NATO's announcement of increased air defense readiness on the Alliance's southeastern flank. In this context, Zapryanov requested support from Greece and received assurances that Greece would assist Bulgaria's missile defense with defense assets and military personnel.

A Greek Patriot system will be deployed in northern Greece to provide missile defense for a large part of Bulgaria's territory. In addition, two F-16 aircraft will reinforce the defense of our airspace. Two Greek Air Force officers will be seconded to Sofia to coordinate with the Bulgarian military command. Minister Dendias himself will also visit our capital at Zapryanov's invitation.

Редактор: Калина Петкова