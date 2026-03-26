Photo: iStock
The Agency warns that this is a phishing attack aimed at stealing personal data and banking information
Fake messages posing as the National Revenue Agency (NRA) are being circulated via a popular chat app.
They are sent from foreign numbers and contain a link promising a tax "refund". The text claims that the message is sent from the Ministry of Finance and that the recipient’s tax return has already been processed, instructing them to follow the link provided.
Редактор: Калина Петкова
Последвайте ни