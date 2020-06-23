Enhanced checks for wearing face protection masks are carried out in Sofia public transport. Violators are subject to a 300 BGN fine.

79 new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours

The mass control was introduced after the new order of Bulgaria’s Minister of Health for mandatory wearing of face masks in all indoor public places entered in force on 00.00 am today.

Mass control over the compliance with the anti-epidemic measures will be also carried out at places with high concentration of young people.