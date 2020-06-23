79 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, out of 2,776 PCR tests made. 32 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sofia, data of the National Coronavirus Information System shows.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,984. There are 1,606 active cases of the disease. The death toll rose to 207 people, with 8 more cases for the past 24 hours.

341 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 11 of whom are in intensive care units. A total of 2,171 people already recovered from the virus. 97 people were cured in the past 24 hours.

21 medical workers tested positive for the last 24 hours as well.