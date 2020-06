Grigor Dimitrov's coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic's fitness coach Marko Paniki tested positive for coronavirus. That was announced few hours after Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov said he was infected.

Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

His last opponent on Adria Tour in Croatia - Borna Chorich, also tested positive for COVID-19.

The final match of the tournament between Novak Djokovic and Andrej Rublev was canceled.