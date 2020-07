159 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 3341 PCR tests have been performed.

198 patients have recovered from the virus in tha past 24 hours bringing the total number of the cured to 3517.

The active cases at the moment are 3618.

There are 529 patients with proven coronavirus infection are in hospitals, 29 of them - in intensive care units.

Eight more infected people have passed away in the last 24 hours.