196 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, out of 3,686 PCR tests, or 5.03% of all tests performed, single information portal data show.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country up to 8,929, of which 4,416 are active. 624 patients infected with coronavirus are in hospital, and 34 in ICU. Sofia has the biggest number of new cases – 85. In Varna there are 18 newly registered coronavirus cases, in Kyustendil – 13.

99 have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 4,205.

8 patients infected with coronavirus have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll up to 308.