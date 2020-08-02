During the past 24 hours, the highest number of new COVID-19 cases has been registered in Sofia and Varna, with 29 people in each city, according to the National Information Portal. The number of infected people hospitalized for treatment is also growing.

Bulgaria reports 146 new cases of COVID-19

However, in an interview for NOVA, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Penka Petrova, director of the Institute of Microbiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, said that this was not a second wave of COVID-19.

Most likely a second wave will come in late autumn and early winter, Dr. Petrova explained. Then the cases of coronvirus will be mixed with the flu cases, but on the other hand there are many reliable drugs in the world that are already available, she added.