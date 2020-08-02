Bulgaria reports 146 new cases of COVID-19 infection for the last day. Nearly 4,000 tests have been performed in the last 24 hours as 146 people have tested positive for coronavirus.. According to the National Information Portal, there are currently 793 people in hospital, as 43 of them are in intensive care units.

77 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. Two people have died.

The total number of infections since the beginning of the epidemic is 11,836 people, and the active cases are over 5,000.