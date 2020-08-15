174 news cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 5,934 PCR tests performed. 2.9% of all PCR tests returned positive for coronavirus infection, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

The biggest number of newly confirmed cases is in Dobrich- 27 followed by Varna-24, Plovdiv-22 and Blagoevgrad-20. Eight people died of COVID-19 and 213 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

811 people are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 58 of whom in intensive care units. The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 14,243.

