Under the framework of the SURE instrument, created to deal with the effects of COVID-19, Bulgaria will receive 511 million from Brussels. The financial support will be provided in the form of a loan under favorable terms, but must be approved by the European Council before it enters into force.

The loans will help Member States to cover the costs of financing part-time working schemes and other similar measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of the three safety nets approved by the European Council for the Protection of Workers, Enterprises and States. Together with Bulgaria, another 14 Member States will receive financial assistance from Brussels, it was reported.