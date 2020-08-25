99 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 3,588 PCR tests performed. 2.76% of all PCR tests have returned positive. 18 people with the virus have died and 159 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 714 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 65 of whom in intensive care units.

A total of 374,374 PCR tests have been performed in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic. 15,386 tests (4.11%) returned positive.