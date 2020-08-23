He is in good health condition and does not need hospital treatment
Bulgaria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev has been tested positive for COVID-19. Minister Kralev is now on annual leave and has not been recently in contact with employees of the Bulgarian Ministry of Youth and Sports and with members of this country’s cabinet.
Minister Kralev is in good health condition and does not need hospital treatment. That is why he will be placed under quarantine only.
Pediatrician: Children with chronic diseases should stay home