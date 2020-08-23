Parents of children with oncologic, rheumatic and kidney diseases, as well as with connective tissue disease are recommended to leave them home and pay more attention to their health, pediatrician Dr. Plamen Maslarski said in an interview for NOVA.

In his words, children become infected with COVID-19 in the same way as adults, but the cases seen with children are less severe than those in adults.

There is still no reliable data on whether children are more contagious than adults and whether the concentration of coronavirus in their respiratory tract is higher. More clarity will be brought after the end of the study with 6,000 children- children who were in contact with COVID-19 patients, kids who were not in contact with infected people, children with or without chronic diseases.