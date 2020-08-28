Following a reassessment of the COVID-19 situation abroad, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated the colour index for travel to and from Bulgaria from "orange" to "yellow".

As of midnight on August 29, Bulgaria is removed from the list of quarantined countries, whose citizens were required to present a valid reason for entering Denmark. There is also no need for a 14-day quarantine for those arriving from Bulgaria.

COVID-19: Recoveries surpass new infections

The quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria was introduced in Denmark on July 23, 2020.